Grays scores 26, No. 20 DePaul women drop Sooners 87-76

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Mart'e Grays scored a career-high 26 points and No. 20 DePaul used a dominant first half to defeat Oklahoma 87-76 on Sunday.

The Blue Demons (7-3) opened the game on an 11-2 run and led 23-17 after one quarter. Runs of 12-0 and 11-0 in a 30-point second quarter made it 53-30 at the half. Even with a 17-0 run by the Sooners (3-6) in the third quarter, DePaul led 66-56.

Oklahoma cut it to 70-64 on the opening possession of the fourth quarter but the Sooners then missed seven straight shots while DePaul made their first six to regain control.

Ashton Millender added 19 points for the Blue Demons and Lexi Held added 17 off the bench on 7-of-11 shooting, including three 3s.

Shaina Pellington and Taylor Robertson had 19 points apiece for the Sooners and Madi Williams added 18.

DePaul had a 44-30 rebounding advantage, 16-5 on the offensive end that led to a 14-2 difference on second-chance points.