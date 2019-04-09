https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Granollers-upsets-Fritz-in-US-clay-court-13751945.php
Granollers upsets Fritz in US clay court championship
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcel Granollers upset Taylor Fritz 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of the US Men's Clay Court Championship on Monday.
Granollers, who won the title in 2008, beat No. 5 seed Fritz, who reached the semifinals last season, for his second tour-level victory this season.
Ryan Harrison beat 40-year-old Ivo Karlovic, who won the title in 2007, 6-3, 6-4.
Casper Ruud defeated Hugo Dellien 7-6, 6-4, Christian Garin beat Pablo Cuevas 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and Bernard Tomic defeated Denis Kudla 7-6, 7-5 in the rest of the first-round singles action.
In doubles play, Austin Krajicek and Artem Sitak defeated Lleyton Hewitt and Jordan Thompson 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
Play continues on Tuesday.
