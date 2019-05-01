González's 3-run homer helps Indians beat Marlins 7-4

Cleveland Indians' Carlos Gonzalez hits a three-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Miami. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Gonzalez hits a three-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Miami. Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close González's 3-run homer helps Indians beat Marlins 7-4 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — Carlos González hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, only his second extra-base hit of the season, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Trevor Bauer (4-1) overcame a slow start to pitch seven innings. He allowed four runs and struck out 10.

Carlos Santana hit his second homer in as many games and his third of the year for the Indians, and also had an RBI single.

Curtis Granderson hit his fourth homer for the Marlins, who lost their fourth game in a row and have the worst record in the majors.

González's homer off Sandy Alcantara (1-3) broke a 3-3 tie in the third. The three-time All-Star, who signed in mid-March and was called up from the minors on April 14, had been 2 for 14 with runners on base.

Former Marlin Brad Hand completed a five-hitter by pitching a perfect ninth for his ninth save in as many chances.

The Indians, who won with nine hits, came into the game last in the AL in batting and slugging.

Cleveland's Jason Kipnis beat the shift with a bunt single in the second inning, and Alcantara made an errant throw on the play, which led to an unearned run.

Alcantara allowed six runs, four earned, in 5 1/3 innings.

HURT AGAIN

Garrett Cooper came off the injured list to start for the Marlins at first base, but he left the game in the third inning after he was hit on the left knuckle by a 96-mph fastball from Bauer. Cooper has been the Marlins' opening day right fielder the past two years, but because of injuries, he has played in just 18 games since the beginning of 2018.

WHAT RELIEF

The Marlins' Nick Anderson struck out both batters he faced in the sixth. He has 27 strikeouts and two walks this season while facing 51 batters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger (back) threw from 60 feet and said he felt great. The earliest he can come off the injured list is June 6.

Marlins: INF Neil Walker underwent an MRI and was diagnosed with a mild bone bruise in his left knee. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the sixth.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber (2-3, 5.88 ERA) will face the Marlins for the first time Wednesday.

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (2-0, 2.17), who will start the series finale, has an NL-best batting average against of .167.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine