Goldschmidt, Ahmed, Pollock homer in Arizona's 5-4 win









SAN DIEGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Nick Ahmed each hit a two-run homer and A.J. Pollock also connected for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who held on to beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Clay Buchholz (4-1) almost got through the sixth as he won his third straight start. Brad Boxberger, who was with San Diego in 2012-13, pitched a perfect ninth for his 25th save in 30 chances.

The Padres lost their fifth straight game and dropped to 2-7 since the All-Star break. They've lost 12 of 14 overall.

Arizona took a 5-2 lead in the fourth but the Padres pulled within a run on A.J. Ellis' RBI single in the sixth that chased Buchholz, and Freddy Galvis' RBI double off Archie Bradley with one out in the eighth that was almost a tying, two-run homer. Galvis' fly ball, which went over the glove of left fielder Jon Jay and bounced off the top of the wall and back onto the field, was reviewed by the umpires and upheld.

All three Diamondbacks homers came off rookie lefty Joey Lucchesi (5-6). With Ketel Marte aboard on a walk, Goldschmidt lined his 23rd homer off the lower deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. brick warehouse in the left-field corner for a 2-0 lead after just three batters.

San Diego tied it on Wil Myers' two-run double in the third, but the Diamondbacks went back ahead 5-2 in the fourth on moonshot homers by Pollock and Ahmed. Pollock led off with his 13th, to center. With Steven Souza Jr. aboard on a single, Ahmed went deep to left, his 14th.

Buchholz allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, struck out seven and walked three. He allowed Eric Hosmer's leadoff single in the sixth and then struck out Christian Villanueva and Galvis, but walked Carlos Asuaje before allowing Ellis' RBI single. Buchholz was lifted for Yoshihisa Hirano, who got pinch-hitter Jose Pirela to hit into a force.

Lucchesi allowed five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, struck out three and walked three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LF David Peralta left the game with right shoulder tightness. He was replaced by Jon Jay.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Return home for a two-game series starting Monday night, when LHP Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.90) is scheduled to start opposite LHP Martin Perez (2-4, 7.08).

Padres: Rookie LHP Eric Lauer (5-7, 5.29) is scheduled to open a two-game series against San Francisco, which will counter with Derek Holland (5-8, 3.92).