Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) pauses on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick. less FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) pauses on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, ... more Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP

FILE - In this Saturday, March 24, 2018, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) skates in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, in Denver. In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick. less FILE - In this Saturday, March 24, 2018, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) skates in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, in Denver. In a deal ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty is heading from the Original Six to the Sin City.

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired the All-Star forward from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

Vegas announced the deal, which sends the captain of one of hockey's oldest franchises to a club coming off a run to the Stanley Cup Finals in its inaugural season.

Pacioretty was named the Canadiens captain in 2015 and has played all 626 of his NHL games with Montreal. He recently denied reports that he had requested a trade. His name has been mentioned in trade speculation since last season's trade deadline.

The 29-year-old Pacioretty is entering the final season of a six-year deal that will pay him $4.5 million.

When the Canadiens visited Las Vegas in February, Pacioretty raved about the atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena.

"Best road game I've ever played in," Pacioretty said following a 6-3 defeat. "When you experience it for yourself, that was a treat to play, and I wish we played them more than once a year.

"It was unbelievable," he added. "Everything was top notch. Couldn't ask for better music, better atmosphere, better fans."

Pacioretty is also familiar with Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant, who was an assistant coach under Montreal's Michel Therrien in 2012.

"He's a hell of a coach and a hell of a guy," Pacioretty said in February.

Tatar had 20 goals and 14 assists last season with Vegas and Detroit. The 27-year-old was acquired ahead of the trade deadline.

Suzuki, the 13th-overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Golden Knights, had just finished playing in his second rookie game in two days at the team's practice facility less than an hour before the announcement.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports