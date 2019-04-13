Golden Knights-Sharks Sums

Vegas 3 1 1—5 San Jose 3 0 0—3

First Period_1, Vegas, Eakin 1 (Pacioretty), 0:58. 2, Vegas, Miller 1, 4:37 (sh). 3, Vegas, Pacioretty 1 (Stastny), 6:11. 4, San Jose, Couture 1 (Pavelski, E.Karlsson), 16:59. 5, San Jose, Hertl 2 (E.Karlsson, Couture), 17:38 (pp). 6, San Jose, Thornton 1 (Dillon, Kane), 19:08. Penalties_Miller, VGK, (slashing), 2:27; Engelland, VGK, (delay of game), 3:27; Stone, VGK, (roughing), 6:39; Meier, SJ, (roughing), 6:39; McNabb, VGK, (holding), 11:19; Labanc, SJ, (charging), 13:25; Hertl, SJ, (delay of game), 15:03; Miller, VGK, (cross checking), 16:05.

Second Period_7, Vegas, Stone 3 (Stastny, Tuch), 1:31 (pp). Penalties_Couture, SJ, (interference), 0:51; Tuch, VGK, (hooking), 6:35; Schmidt, VGK, (delay of game), 16:10.

Third Period_8, Vegas, W.Karlsson 1 (Smith, Schmidt), 7:35 (sh). Penalties_Theodore, VGK, (slashing), 5:52; Nosek, VGK, (interference), 15:46; Kane, SJ, (roughing), 20:00; Engelland, VGK, (roughing), 20:00; Meier, SJ, (roughing), 20:00; Engelland, VGK, (roughing), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-10-4_23. San Jose 12-10-15_37.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 3; San Jose 1 of 8.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 1-1 (37 shots-34 saves). San Jose, Dell 0-1 (16-14), Jones 1-0 (7-4).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:36.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Steve Miller.