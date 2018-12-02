https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Golden-Knights-Oilers-Sums-13437427.php
Golden Knights-Oilers Sums
|Vegas
|0 1 0—1
|Edmonton
|1 0 1—2
First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 14 (Draisaitl, Klefbom), 6:11. Penalties_Marchessault, VGK, (tripping), 12:28; McNabb, VGK, (interference), 19:00.
Second Period_2, Vegas, Karlsson 9, 12:17. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (boarding), 9:09; Edmonton bench, served by Puljujarvi (too many men on the ice), 19:24.
Third Period_3, Edmonton, Spooner 2 (Khaira), 5:50. Penalties_Draisaitl, EDM, (cross checking), 11:32; Miller, VGK, (holding stick), 12:38.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 14-6-12_32. Edmonton 18-7-9_34.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 14-9-1 (34 shots-32 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 8-2-1 (32-31).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:19.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Furman South. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Driscoll.
View Comments