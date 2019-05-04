Goalie drama: Lehner out, Greiss in for Islanders

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho scores against New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner while Islanders' Scott Mayfield (24) and Casey Cizikas (53) defend with Adam Pelech during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, May 3, 2019. less Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho scores against New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner while Islanders' Scott Mayfield (24) and Casey Cizikas (53) defend with Adam Pelech during the first period of Game 4 of ... more Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Goalie drama: Lehner out, Greiss in for Islanders 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The New York Islanders pulled starting goalie Robin Lehner in the second period of Game 4 of their second-round series with the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

With his team trailing the series 3-0, coach Barry Trotz played coy by declining to announce his starter in the lead-up to the game, saying he didn't want to give the Hurricanes a chance to prepare.

He yanked Lehner for backup Thomas Greiss after allowing two goals in a 66-second span of the second. Teuvo Teravainen beat him at 2:11, and Greg McKegg chased him by stuffing in a rebound at 3:17 to make it 3-1.

Lehner is winless in seven career games against Carolina — including the first three of this series. Greiss appeared in his first playoff game since 2016.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports