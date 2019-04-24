Giants hit 4 homers, outlast Blue Jays 7-6

San Francisco Giants Pablo Sandoval greeted by teammate Kevin Pillar after he hit a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Pablo Sandoval went 3-for-4 and homered for the first time this year, one of a season-high four home runs for San Francisco, and the offensively challenged Giants outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Joe Panik, Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt also homered for the Giants, who came in 29th in the majors in batting and ahead of just one team in home runs. It was San Francisco's first four-homer game since July 4, 2018, against Arizona.

Rowdy Tellez hit an eighth-inning grand slam for the Blue Jays, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

San Francisco's Kevin Pillar drove in the opening run in his first game against the team that traded him away on April 2.

Jeff Samardzija (2-1) allowed two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings, improving to 3-0 in four starts against the Blue Jays. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out four. Will Smith worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Toronto's Trent Thornton (0-3) lasted five innings in his fifth major league start, giving up four earned runs off of six hits, striking out five.

