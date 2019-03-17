https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Giants-7-Royals-2-13695596.php
Giants 7, Royals 2
|Kansas City
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hmilton cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Te.Gore cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hnson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Posey c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N.Lopez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Belt 1b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Mrrfeld 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Jo.Bart c
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Schwndl 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Slano 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hrnndez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Bnfacio pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A.Grcia lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|C.Owngs 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Mybin cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Flres 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grber rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Arteaga 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bmgrner sp
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|St.Vogt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Phllips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frnndez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|5
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|001—2
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|06x—7
E_McWilliams 2 (2), Cuthbert (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_Dozier (2), Belt (1), Maybin (3). SB_Hamilton (4), Merrifield (2), Garcia (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Keller
|4 2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Hill
|1 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McWilliams S, 2-2
|1-3
|3
|6
|4
|2
|0
|Lovelady
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner
|6 2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Vincent
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dyson W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon
|BS, 0-5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
WP_McWilliams.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:48. A_10,684
