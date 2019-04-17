Giants 7, Nationals 3

San Francisco Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Duggar rf 5 1 2 2 Eaton rf 5 1 2 0 Panik 2b 5 0 1 1 B.Dzier 2b 2 0 0 0 Posey c 5 0 0 0 Kndrick ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 2 2 1 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 1 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 1 2 1 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Parra lf 4 2 2 1 Difo ss 4 1 2 0 D.Rdrig p 2 0 0 0 Strsbrg p 2 0 1 1 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 A.Wllms p 0 0 0 0 Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 1 1 1 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0 Solarte ph 1 0 0 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor ph 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 0 1 0 Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 33 3 8 3

San Francisco 000 031 210—7 Washington 010 000 200—3

E_Grace (2). DP_Washington 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, Washington 8. 2B_Pillar (2), Parra (3), Eaton (3), Difo (1), Strasburg (1). HR_Duggar (2), Belt (4), Longoria (2), M.Adams (1). SB_Pillar (3). CS_B.Dozier (1), V.Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Rodriguez W,2-2 5 5 1 1 3 6 Moronta H,4 1 0 0 0 1 2 Dyson 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 Watson H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Melancon 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Washington Strasburg L,1-1 6 6 4 4 0 8 Williams 0 1 2 2 1 0 Grace 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rosenthal 1 1 1 1 1 2 Sipp 1 1 0 0 0 0

A.Williams pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Rosenthal (Belt).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:16. A_22,334 (41,313).