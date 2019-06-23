San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 5 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 5 0 0 0
Ystrzms rf 5 1 1 2 I.Vrgas 2b 5 0 0 0
Posey c 5 0 1 0 D.Prlta lf 3 2 2 0
Sndoval 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Jones rf 4 1 2 1
Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 1 1 0
Pillar cf 4 2 2 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 1 1
A.Dckrs lf 4 2 2 3 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 4 0 2 2 C.Kelly c 2 0 1 0
Beede p 0 0 0 0 Godley p 1 0 0 0
Gott p 0 0 0 0 Greinke ph 1 0 0 0
Austin ph 1 0 0 0 Crchton p 0 0 0 0
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Leyba ph 1 0 1 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Lcastro ph 1 0 0 0
Vogt ph 0 1 0 0 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0
Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 34 4 8 2
San Francisco 023 000 002—7
Arizona 301 000 000—4

E_B.Crawford (9). DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 8. 2B_A.Dickerson 2 (2), D.Peralta (21). HR_Yastrzemski (5). SB_E.Escobar (2), C.Walker (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Beede 4 6 4 4 3 3
Gott W,4-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Melancon H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2
S.Dyson H,10 1 0 0 0 1 0
Watson H,16 1 0 0 0 1 0
Will.Smith S,20-20 1 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Godley L,3-5 4 9 5 5 2 0
Crichton 2 0 0 0 0 2
Hirano 2 0 0 0 0 1
A.Bradley 1 1 2 2 1 2

Beede pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

WP_Beede.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:20. A_32,082 (48,519).