Giants 6, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Jones rf 5 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 J.Dyson cf 5 1 3 1 Ystrzms rf 5 1 2 0 K.Marte 2b 5 0 0 0 Posey c 4 1 3 2 D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 0 Sndoval 3b 3 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 1 2 0 A.Dckrs lf 4 1 2 2 Lamb 1b 3 0 1 1 B.Crwfr ss 4 1 3 0 C.Wlker ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 Panik 2b 3 1 1 0 C.Kelly c 4 1 3 0 S.Andrs p 2 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 I.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Austin ph 1 0 0 1 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Godley p 0 0 0 0 Vogt ph 1 0 1 0 Lcastro ph 0 0 0 0 Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 3 11 3 Totals 34 6 12 5

Arizona 000 101 001—3 San Francisco 011 011 20x—6

E_A.Jones (4). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 8. 2B_D.Peralta (24), E.Escobar (18), C.Kelly (15), Posey (16), B.Crawford 2 (15), Vogt (11). HR_A.Dickerson (2). S_Sandoval (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona M.Kelly L,7-8 5 7 3 3 1 2 McFarland 1 2-3 4 3 3 2 0 Andriese 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Godley 1 1 0 0 0 0 San Francisco S.Anderson W,3-2 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 3 Moronta H,8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 S.Dyson H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0 Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 Will.Smith 1 2 1 1 1 2

WP_McFarland, Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:07. A_35,391 (41,915).