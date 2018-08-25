https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Giants-5-Rangers-3-13182775.php
Giants 5, Rangers 3
|Texas
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McCtchn rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hundley c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Profar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Slater lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnud 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tocci cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Knr-Flf ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sarez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pence ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D.Rbnsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Moore p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Mrtin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|Texas
|000
|000
|030—3
|San Francisco
|400
|000
|10x—5
E_Slater (1). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_McCutchen (27). HR_Odor (17), B.Crawford (12), Pence (2). SB_Hundley (1), Slater (5). CS_Odor (11). SF_Longoria (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Perez L,2-6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Moore
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Martin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Suarez W,5-9
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Strickland
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith H,6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Melancon S,2-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Smith.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:08. A_40,287 (41,915).
