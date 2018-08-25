Giants 5, Rangers 3

Texas San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo lf 3 1 1 0 McCtchn rf 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 1 3 3 Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 1 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Hundley c 2 1 1 0 Profar 3b 3 0 0 0 Slater lf 4 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 1 1 3 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 d'Arnud 2b 2 0 0 0 Beltre ph 1 0 0 0 Hanson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Tocci cf 3 0 0 0 Duggar cf 4 0 2 0 Knr-Flf ph 0 0 0 0 A.Sarez p 2 0 0 0 M.Perez p 1 0 0 0 Pence ph 1 1 1 1 D.Rbnsn ph 1 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 M.Moore p 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Gallo ph 1 1 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 C.Mrtin p 0 0 0 0 C.Perez ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 31 5 8 5

Texas 000 000 030—3 San Francisco 400 000 10x—5

E_Slater (1). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_McCutchen (27). HR_Odor (17), B.Crawford (12), Pence (2). SB_Hundley (1), Slater (5). CS_Odor (11). SF_Longoria (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Perez L,2-6 5 5 4 4 1 4 Moore 2 1 1 1 2 3 Martin 1 2 0 0 0 2 San Francisco Suarez W,5-9 7 3 0 0 3 5 Strickland 1 2 3 0 0 0 Smith H,6 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 Melancon S,2-6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:08. A_40,287 (41,915).