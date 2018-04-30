https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Giants-4-Dodgers-2-12873500.php
Giants 4, Dodgers 2
Published 8:04 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
|Los Angeles
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Tylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blanco lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Sager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hanson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan rf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Belt 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Muncy 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|A.Brnes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Slater rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pderson ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|G.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blach p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lbrtore p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tmlnson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chrgois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|100—2
|San Francisco
|301
|000
|00x—4
DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_C.Taylor (7), Bellinger (6), Posey (5), Belt (4). 3B_Blanco (1). HR_Longoria (6). SB_Pederson (1). CS_Blanco (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Maeda L,2-2
|6
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Liberatore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chargois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|Blach W,2-3
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Dyson H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Watson H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland S,7-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Blach pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:40. A_42,020 (41,915).
