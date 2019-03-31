https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Giants-3-Padres-2-13729644.php
Giants 3, Padres 2
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Solarte ss-3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tts Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Crdro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parra rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|F.Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|F.Mejia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rdrig p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrgvcus p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Reed lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|003
|000—3
|San Diego
|000
|002
|000—2
E_Solarte (1). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 1. LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Solarte 2 (2), B.Crawford (1), Parra (1), Hosmer (1), G.Garcia (1), Margot (1). SB_Duggar (1), Myers (2), Tatis Jr. (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Rodriguez W,1-0
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Bergen
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta H,1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Watson H,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|Margevicius L,0-1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Stock
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Erlin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Loup
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Margevicius pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Stock pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
D.Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Bergen pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Margevicius (Duggar), by Margevicius (Belt), by Loup (Parra). WP_Stock.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:10. A_41,899 (42,445).
