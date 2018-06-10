Giants 2, Nationals 0

San Francisco Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 4 0 0 0 Posey c 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Sndoval 1b 2 1 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 1 4 2 Mar.Ryn 1b 3 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Pence lf 3 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 3 0 1 0 Wllmson rf 3 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 1 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn cf 4 0 1 0 P.Svrno c 2 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 2 0 0 0 Schrzer p 1 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 Hanson ph 1 0 0 0 Kelley p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 A.Snchz ph 1 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0 McCtchn ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 27 0 3 0

San Francisco 000 200 000—2 Washington 000 000 000—0

DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Washington 4. 2B_B.Crawford 2 (18), A.Jackson (7). HR_B.Crawford (8). SB_Williamson (1), M.Taylor (17). CS_M.Taylor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Holland W,4-6 5 3 0 0 2 4 Melancon H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Dyson H,10 1 0 0 0 1 1 Watson H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1 Strickland S,13-15 1 0 0 0 0 1 Washington Scherzer L,10-2 7 4 2 2 3 9 Grace 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Kelley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Gott 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:51. A_35,705 (41,313).