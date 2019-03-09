https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Giants-2-Indians-0-13675232.php
Giants 2, Indians 0
|San Francisco
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Dggar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grber cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kpnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Vlera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clement 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Slter 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wllmson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mathias 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St.Vogt dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Frguson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Mybin rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Johnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hnson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Buers lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Jones 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Michael 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Papi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bart c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Stamets ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|100—2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Slater (2), Bart (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Cleveland 5. 2B_Duggar (1), Maybin (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Pomeranz W, 1-1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Holland H, 1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gott S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Rodriguez L, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson
|BS, 0-4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Otero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Olson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_by_Gott (Mathias), Anderson (Michael).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:29. A_8,616
View Comments