Giants 13, Padres 2
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Solano ss
|6
|2
|2
|0
|Tts Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Austin lf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Myers 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Dckrs ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Posey c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|G.Grcia 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|F.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|F.Mejia c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Slater rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|L.Allen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smrdzja p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wngnter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|13
|14
|12
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|241
|240—13
|San Diego
|000
|001
|100—
|2
E_Kinsler (4), Longoria 2 (10). LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Solano (3), Austin (3), Posey (18), Longoria (13), Samardzija (1), G.Garcia (10), Naylor (4). 3B_Slater (1), Tatis Jr. (5). HR_Longoria (8), Pillar (12), Slater (1). SB_Tatis Jr. (13), Margot (11). SF_Machado (3). S_Samardzija (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Samardzija W,5-7
|8
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|D.Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|L.Allen L,2-1
|4
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Maton
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Wingenter
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stock
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
L.Allen pitched to 5 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Stock (Longoria). WP_Stock.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:12. A_25,274 (42,445).
