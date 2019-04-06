George scores 30, Thunder beat Pistons 123-110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 123-110 on Friday night.

Russell Westbrook added 19 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who have won two straight as they try to avoid the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Detroit's Blake Griffin finished with 45 points, but he scored just one point in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma City broke open a close game.

Griffin made a deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds of first half to put the Pistons up 66-65 at the break. He scored 31 points before the break and made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Westbrook drove to the rim and spun 360 degrees and dropped off a perfect pass behind his back and over his left shoulder for Adams, who dunked it to give the Thunder a 92-86 lead late in the third quarter.

Back-to-back 3s by Westbrook and Grant put the Thunder up 113-101 midway through the fourth, and a lob from Schroder to Grant for a jam pushed the lead to 14.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Griffin scored 17 points in the first quarter. ... Former Thunder backup point guard Reggie Jackson scored 10 points in 27 minutes. He was booed during pregame introductions. ... Griffin missed the previous three games with left knee soreness. He was a game-time decision.

Thunder: Westbrook was called for a Flagrant 1 in the second quarter for a hard foul on Zaza Pachulia in the second quarter. ... Adams committed three fouls in the first six minutes, but finished with four in 24 minutes. ... George was called for a technical in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Thunder: At the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

