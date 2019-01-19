George lifts Thunder past 76ers 117-115

Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams (12) dunks the ball over Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Philadelphia. Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams (12) dunks the ball over Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Philadelphia. Photo: Michael Perez, AP Photo: Michael Perez, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close George lifts Thunder past 76ers 117-115 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul George converted a four-point play with 5.1 seconds left, sending Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder to a wild 117-115 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

George's clutch shot capped a wild finish that included another memorable exchange with Westbrook and Embiid. Westbrook hit the floor out of bounds under the basket after a foul by Embiid late in the game, and Westbrook fouled out with 14.9 seconds remaining after he got Embiid while shooting a 3-pointer.

Embiid made all three foul shots, tying it at 113, and Jimmy Butler's driving layup put Philadelphia in front with 6.9 seconds to go. But George drained a 3 while being fouled by Butler and made the foul shot.

Philadelphia had one last chance, but Butler missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds. The 76ers have lost 19 in a row to the Thunder.