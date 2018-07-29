Gennett homers to back Castillo, Reds beat Phillies, 4-0













CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo allowed four hits in a season-high seven innings, Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds wrapped up their long home stand with a third consecutive win over the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-0, on Sunday.

Phillip Ervin and Curt Casali each had an RBI and run for the Reds, who won a four-game series against the Phillies for the first time in nearly 21 years.

Castillo (6-8) allowed four hits and walk with a season-high nine strikeouts to earn his first decision in six starts since a 6-3 win over the Cubs on June 22. He retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced, and the only baserunner in that span was eliminated on a double play.

The Reds have won six of his last seven starts, and the only loss was in 10 innings to the Cubs at Chicago on July 8.

The Phillies, who lead the National League East Division, have lost three straight games for the first time since June 24-26.

The Reds, the Central Division cellar-dwellers, finished their season-high 10-game home stand 5-5 after starting 1-4.

David Hernandez allowed a hit with three strikeouts in the eighth. The Phillies loaded the bases in the ninth with two bloop hits off Wandy Peralta and a single off Raisel Iglesias before he struck out Scott Kingery and Andrew Knapp for his 21st save, finishing Cincinnati's third shutout win and Philadelphia's seventh shutout loss of the season.

Philadelphia has lost Zach Eflin's last three starts after winning six straight. In his second start since coming off the disabled list with a right middle finger blister, Eflin (7-3) allowed seven hits and four runs with one walk and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (12-3) is scheduled to make his first career appearance at Fenway Park and against the Red Sox on Monday.

Reds: After a day off, RHP Homer Bailey (1-7) is due to make his second start since coming off the disabled list on Tuesday at Detroit's Comerica Park.

