García's homer lifts White Sox over Yankees 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Leury García hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Thursday night.

García looked at two called strikes from Ottavino (2-2) before battling back and sending the 11th pitch of the at-bat over the wall in right-center for his fourth homer.

Tim Anderson also connected in Chicago's fourth win in five games, and four relievers combined for 3 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. Batting in the top two slots in the lineup, García and Anderson combined for four hits and five RBIs.

Evan Marshall (2-0) got three outs for the win, and Aaron Bummer worked the ninth for his first career save after regular closer Alex Colomé threw a season-high 39 pitches during Tuesday's 7-5 victory over Washington. Marshall hasn't allowed an earned run in 16 appearances this year.

Brett Gardner homered for the Yankees, who dropped to 4-7 in June. Clint Frazier finished with three hits.

New York jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind Gardner, who drove a 3-1 pitch from Iván Nova over the wall in right for a two-run drive in the fourth. Gardner also reached on a fielder's choice in the second, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Frazier's single.

Gardner has six hits in his last four games after beginning June with a 1-for-23 slide. He also homered during the Yankees' doubleheader split against the Mets on Tuesday.

J.A. Happ appeared to be well on his way to his fourth straight win before running into trouble in the fifth. García got Chicago on the board with an RBI double, and Anderson followed with a drive to center for a tying three-run shot.

Happ retired the next three batters after Anderson's 10th homer, but the damage was done. The left-hander yielded five hits and walked four in five innings.

MAKING MOVES

The Yankees placed Kendrys Morales on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. The first baseman/designated hitter is the 20th player to go on the IL this year for New York, matching its total for the entire 2018 season.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman and left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. were recalled from the minors. New York had an open roster spot after lefty Stephen Tarpley was sent down this week.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: OF-DH Giancarlo Stanton is taking his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for its weekend series at Durham. If Stanton gets through this weekend with no problems, New York manager Aaron Boone said the slugger could be activated before Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old Stanton hasn't played for the Yankees since March 31 because of biceps, shoulder and calf injuries. ... OF Aaron Judge (strained left oblique) could join Stanton with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this weekend.

White Sox: INF Yoán Moncada was held out for the second straight game after leaving Monday's loss to Washington because of upper back tightness. He said he might be able to return this weekend. "I want to be sure that when I come back I am 100 percent healthy because I don't want to have any lingering issues going forward," Moncada said through a translator. Moncada is batting .338 with three homers and 10 RBIs in his last 17 games.

UP NEXT

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (9-1, 2.28 ERA) goes for his eighth straight win when he faces Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia (3-3, 3.96 ERA) on Friday night. Giolito is 8-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 10 starts since his only loss of the season April 6 against Seattle. Sabathia has dropped his last two starts, but is 19-7 with a 3.67 ERA versus Chicago for his career.

