G. Washington pours it on in 70-43 win over Manhattan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — DJ Williams scored 16 points and Terry Nolan Jr. and Arnaldo Toro each scored 11 and George Washington earned its first win of the season, 70-43, over Manhattan on Saturday.

George Washington (1-5) used a 15-0 run to break an 8-all tie and was never threatened the rest of the way. William and Nolan combined to score 13 of the points during the run. Later, Justin Williams made 1 of 2 free throws and the Colonials led 32-12 with 4:12 before halftime. Williams' layup with 12:55 left to play extended the lead to 54-24.

The Colonials finished 25-of-45 (56 percent) shooting and scored 28 points off 21 Manhattan turnovers.

Ebube Ebube led Manhattan (2-4) with 10 rebounds. He and Ibrahima Diallo led the Jaspers with nine points each. The Jaspers finished 17-for-55 shooting from the field including 2 for 18 from 3-point range.