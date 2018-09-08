https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Friday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-13213957.php
Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 5A
Royse City 32, Garland 0
|CLASS 3A
Mount Vernon 5, Farmersville 0
|CLASS 1A
Garden City 48, Morton 0
Lenorah Grady 55, Southland 6
Sterling City 50, Imperial Buena Vista 0
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FW Nolan 41, Burkburnett 0
Longview Trinity 50, Chester 0
Midland Christian 22, EP Americas 3
|OTHER
Mineola def. Canton , forfeit
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Austin Achieve vs. SA FEAST, ppd.
Avalon vs. Iredell, ccd.
Dallas Fairhill vs. Dallas Academy, ccd.
Eden vs. Rotan, ccd.
Emory Rains vs. Malakoff, ccd.
Grapeland vs. Cayuga, ccd.
Lubbock All Saints vs. Plainview Christian, ppd. to Sept. 8th.
McDade vs. SA Atonement, ccd.
Paint Rock vs. Medina, ccd.
Rockwall vs. Garland Rowlett, ccd.
Wall vs. Cisco, ccd.
