Friday's College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Houston 84, UConn 45

Memphis 79, UCF 55

Atlantic 10 Conference

Quarterfinals

Rhode Island 75, VCU 70

St. Bonaventure 68, George Mason 57

Big Ten Conference

Quarterfinals

Michigan St. 77, Ohio St. 70

Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62

Conference USA

Semifinals

Old Dominion 61, UAB 59

Southeastern Conference

Quarterfinals

Auburn 73, South Carolina 64

Florida 76, LSU 73

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Semifinals

Prairie View 81, Grambling St. 71