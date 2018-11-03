https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Friday-s-College-Basketball-13359238.php
Friday's College Basketball
EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
Cumberlands 75, Bryan 60
Georgetown (Ky.) 98, Ohio-Chillicothe 47
Pikeville 112, Kentucky Christian 92
MIDWEST
Bethel (Ind.) 105, Waldorf 51
Columbia (Mo.) 75, Evangel 68
Cornerstone 88, Taylor 74
Indiana-East 90, Lourdes 85, 2OT
Madonna 112, East-West 86
Peru St. 77, St. Mary (Kan.) 74
St. Ambrose 74, Clarke 66
SOUTHWEST
LSU-Alexandria 102, Texas Wesleyan 77
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
EXHIBITION
Graceland 80, Ottawa 63
Loyola NO 109, Virgin Islands 100, OT
Nebraska Wesleyan 79, Doane 66
