Frazier's RBI single in 8th lifts Pirates past Cardinals 7-6





























Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli, top, tags out St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli, top, tags out St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Image 2 of 8 Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli, left, looks to tag out St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13), who tried to score from second on a hit by Paul DeJong during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Carpenter was out. less Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli, left, looks to tag out St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13), who tried to score from second on a hit by Paul DeJong during the seventh inning of a baseball ... more Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Image 3 of 8 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer heads to the dugout after having given up a run-scoring single to St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler, standing on first, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. less Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer heads to the dugout after having given up a run-scoring single to St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler, standing on first, during the fifth inning of a baseball ... more Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Image 4 of 8 St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler hits a single off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer to drive in Tyler O'Neill during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler hits a single off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer to drive in Tyler O'Neill during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Image 5 of 8 St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tyler O'Neill leaps in front of the wall to make the catch of a fly ball by Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. less St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tyler O'Neill leaps in front of the wall to make the catch of a fly ball by Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, ... more Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Image 6 of 8 St. Louis Cardinals starter John Gant pitches to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. St. Louis Cardinals starter John Gant pitches to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Image 7 of 8 Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison, right, chases St. Louis Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna, who was caught between second and third on a ground ball by Tyler O'Neill during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Harrison tagged Ozuna out. less Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison, right, chases St. Louis Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna, who was caught between second and third on a ground ball by Tyler O'Neill during the fifth inning of a baseball ... more Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Image 8 of 8 Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco hits a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Nik Turley for a two-run triple during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco hits a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Nik Turley for a two-run triple during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Frazier's RBI single in 8th lifts Pirates past Cardinals 7-6 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier's RBI single in the eighth inning helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win in Chris Archer's debut, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Friday night.

Pittsburgh overcame a rough outing by Archer, acquired from Tampa Bay earlier in the week, as gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four. Despite the uneven performance, the right-hander — winless in his last eight starts — received a standing ovation when he was removed during a three-run fifth inning.

The Pirates broke a 6-6 tie in the eighth when Josh Harrison singled with one out off Jordan Hicks (3-3) and Jordy Mercer walked. After pinch-hitter Jose Osuna struck out, Frazier drove in Harrison by grounding a single into center field.

Kyle Crick (2-1) gave up Jedd Gyorko's tying RBI grounder in the top of the eighth.

Felipe Vazquez pitched a scoreless ninth for his 25th save, the most in a season by a Pirates' left-hander. Mike Gonzalez had 24 in 2006.

Pittsburgh improved to a major league-best 17-5 since July 8.

Archer ran into trouble early as Matt Carpenter hit a home run to center field, his 27th, on the game's third pitch. Carpenter extended his franchise record for homers leading off a game to 23, including eight this season.

Frazier and Starling Marte had three hits for Pittsburgh, which had a total of 12, and Gregory Polanco drove in three runs. Polanco hit a two-run triple and scored on Colin Moran's sacrifice fly in the first inning then hit a sacrifice fly during a three-run third that pushed the lead to 6-2.

Harrison and David Freese added two hits each for the Pirates.

Rookies Tyler O'Neill and Yairo Munoz each had three hits of St. Louis' 15 hits and Carpenter, Gyorko and Dexter Fowler added two each. The Cardinals left 16 runners on base while losing for the third time in four games.

St. Louis starter John Gant gave up six runs in four innings.

The Cardinals pulled to 6-5 in the fifth when Gyorko and Fowler hit RBI singles and pinch-hitter Jose Martinez drove in a run with a grounder.

Pittsburgh's Francisco Cervelli and Harrison hit consecutive run-scoring singles to cap the third.

Munoz had an RBI double in the second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RF Fowler (left foot contusion) left the game in the eighth inning. ... LF Marcell Ozuna (left big toe discomfort) returned to the lineup after leaving Thursday's win over Colorado. ... 2B Kolten Wong (left knee inflammation) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday. ... RHP Adam Wainwright (right elbow inflammation) will join the team Monday in Miami and throw a bullpen session. If that goes well, he will start a rehab assignment with Class A West Palm. ... LHP Brett Cecil (right foot inflammation) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Monday. ... RHP Luke Gregerson (right shoulder impingement) will be examined by Dr. James Andrews sometime next week in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

Pirates: Triple-A Indianapolis INF Jung Ho Kang, who finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2015, underwent surgery to debride his left wrist. ... RHP AJ Schugel (right shoulder discomfort) began a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton and threw 19 pitches. ... RHP Nick Burdi (right elbow surgery) had his rehab assignment stopped at Double-A Altoona because of a strained left quadriceps muscle.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: RHP Keone Kela was added to the roster and RHP Doyvdas Neverauskas was recalled from Indianapolis while LHP Steven Brault and RHP Nick Kingham were optioned to the Triple-A club.

Kela who pitched one scoreless inning, was acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Texas Rangers. Kingham lost his rotation spot with the addition of Archer.

Cardinals: RHP Greg Holland was released after clearing waivers and LHP Tyler Lyons accepted an outright assignment to Memphis. Holland, who tied for the NL lead in saves last season with 41 for Colorado, had a 7.92 ERA in 32 games after being signed to a $14-million, one-year contract.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Rookie LHP Austin Gomber (1-0, 3.22 ERA) will make his second career start Saturday night. He is moving from the bullpen to replace RHP Carlos Martinez (strained right shoulder).

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (6-6, 4.33) is 4-1 with a 3.59 ERA in nine starts since being activated from the disabled list. He was out from May 25-June 9 with a sprained right ring finger.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball