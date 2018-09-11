Former F1 champion Raikkonen leaving Ferrari for Sauber

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Kimi Raikkonen is leaving Ferrari for Sauber and will be replaced by Charles Leclerc.

Raikkonen, who won the 2007 Formula One title with Ferrari, will be heading back to Sauber from next season while Leclerc will take his seat alongside Sebastian Vettel.

The 20-year-old Leclerc is touted as one of the most talented young drivers in F1 and had been widely expected to move to Ferrari if Raikkonen left.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports