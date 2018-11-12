Ford scores 35 points, Saint Mary's beats Utah Valley 92-63

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Ford scored a career-high 35 points on 11-of-17 shooting to help Saint Mary's beat Utah Valley 92-63 on Sunday night.

Ford made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. The junior, who averaged 19.1 points over the final seven games of last season, had 23 in a season-opening win over McNeese State on Wednesday and has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games dating to last season.

Jake Toolson led Utah Valley (1-2) with 15 points and Wyatt Lowell added 14.

Ford scored 12 points during an 18-3 run that gave the Gaels (2-0) a 22-8 lead less than seven minutes in and they led by double figures the rest of the way and by as many as 33 in the second half.

Tanner Krebs had 13 points and Jordan Hunter 11 for Saint Mary's, which made 33 of 56 (59 percent) from the field, including 8 of 16 from 3-point range.