Focus of North Dakota walleye stocking on smaller lakes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wildlife officials are trying to boost walleye numbers in new, smaller lakes that have popped up around the state during recent wet decades.

Game and Fish Department crews this summer stocked nearly 10 million walleye fingerlings in more than 140 bodies of water. More than 8 million went into smaller lakes.

There are more than 50 new lakes in North Dakota in which the walleye population is still getting established.

Fisheries Chief Greg Power says a lot of prairie wetlands that used to be hay land or duck sloughs are now 30-feet-deep lakes.

Fisheries crews in the fall will sample lakes to see how well the fingerlings did and also gauge the success of natural walleye reproduction.