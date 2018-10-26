Flyers-Bruins Sums

Philadelphia 0 0 0—0 Boston 0 2 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Giroux, PHI, (holding stick), 7:11; Pastrnak, BOS, (interference), 7:11; Hagg, PHI, (slashing), 11:27; Chara, BOS, (delay of game), 18:05.

Second Period_1, Boston, Chara 2 (Heinen), 13:00. 2, Boston, DeBrusk 3 (Krejci, Kampfer), 17:28 (pp). Penalties_Philadelphia bench, served by Konecny (too many men on the ice), 15:32.

Third Period_3, Boston, Chara 3 (Halak), 19:37 (pp). Penalties_Kampfer, BOS, served by Donato, (roughing), 6:38; Kampfer, BOS, (roughing), 6:38; Simmonds, PHI, (roughing), 6:38; Chara, BOS, (tripping), 8:34; Konecny, PHI, (tripping), 14:30; MacDonald, PHI, (slashing), 16:03; Laughton, PHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:03; Laughton, PHI, served by Lindblom, (roughing), 16:03; DeBrusk, BOS, (interference), 16:03; Lindblom, PHI, (interference), 18:06.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-11-8_26. Boston 7-11-7_25.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Boston 2 of 5.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 2-5-0 (24 shots-22 saves). Boston, Halak 3-0-2 (26-26).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:42.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.