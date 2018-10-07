Flyers-Avalanche Sums

Philadelphia 1 1 0—2 Colorado 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Colorado, Wilson 1 (Kerfoot, Johnson), 1:35. 2, Philadelphia, Couturier 1 (Konecny, Giroux), 7:30. 3, Colorado, Compher 2 (Girard), 12:58. Penalties_Nieto, COL, (hooking), 9:12; Compher, COL, (tripping), 16:16.

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Vorobyov 1, 2:00. 5, Colorado, Landeskog 1 (MacKinnon, Johnson), 7:18. Penalties_Laughton, PHI, (holding), 2:29; Compher, COL, (slashing), 5:49; Voracek, PHI, (high sticking), 5:49; Hagg, PHI, (hooking), 8:26; Zadorov, COL, (roughing), 18:42; Konecny, PHI, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:42.

Third Period_6, Colorado, Wilson 2 (Kerfoot, Soderberg), 16:21 (pp). 7, Colorado, MacKinnon 2 (Johnson, Rantanen), 18:45. Penalties_Cole, COL, (interference), 3:20; Philadelphia bench, served by Konecny (too many men on the ice), 12:54; Folin, PHI, (hooking), 14:38.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 12-13-12_37. Colorado 14-14-7_35.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Colorado 1 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 1-1-0 (34 shots-30 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 2-0-0 (37-35).

A_16,768 (18,007). T_2:32.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Bryan Pancich.