Florida St. tops No. 1 seed Oregon in WCWS elimination game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Florida State is two wins from making school history.

Kylee Hanson gave up one run and the Seminoles knocked off top-seeded Oregon 4-1 in a Women's College World Series elimination game on Saturday night. Meghan King entered the game for Florida State with one out and two on in the seventh and retired both batters she faced for the save.

The Seminoles (54-12) will now need to beat UCLA twice Sunday to advance to the championship series for the first time.

Florida State hopes to carry its relaxed approach into the semifinals.

"We had a team meeting yesterday with just the girls," Florida State third baseman Jessie Warren said, "and we just talked about just going out there and having fun and playing for each other and not worrying about who we were playing, doing what we can do best and what we can do individually to succeed to help the girls to our left and to our right."

Oregon reached the World Series semifinals in 2014 and 2017, but hasn't gotten further. Miranda Elish took the loss for Oregon (53-10) after entering the night with a 37-1 career record.

"We weren't at our best," Oregon coach Mike White said. "I'm getting tired of making that speech. We're working hard to try to find that secret of what it takes to bust through that door, because we certainly had the ability to do better than what we're doing right now."

Florida State opened the scoring when Elizabeth Mason doubled to score Cali Harrod in the third. The Seminoles added another run in the fifth when Mason singled to score Harrod again.

In the sixth, Florida State's Zoe Casas sent one deep to right field. Oregon's Haley Cruse got her glove up to prevent a home run, but Deja Bush scored on the single to put Florida State up 3-0.

Oregon finally got on the board in the sixth when Cruse doubled to score Shannon Rhodes.

Sydney Sherrill's solo homer in the seventh provided insurance for Florida State, and now, the Seminoles will face UCLA again. The Bruins beat Florida State on Thursday behind pitcher Rachel Garcia, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

"Rachel Garcia, she's got a rise ball," Florida State coach Lonni Alameda said. "We know that now, and we've seen it live firsthand. It's a good one. She's a competitor."

