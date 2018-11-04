Fleury earns 50th career shutout, Vegas blanks Carolina 3-0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury got his 50th career shutout, Brad Hunt and William Carrier scored their first goals of the season, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Saturday night.

Fleury, who earlier this season moved into 10th place on the all-time list for victories, stopped 34 shots. The 15-year veteran now has 410 wins, and is the 29th goaltender in NHL history to record 50 shutouts.

Ryan Reaves also scored for the Golden Knights.

Carolina's Scott Darling made 21 saves.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said prior to the game he likes his team playing back-to-back nights, but Carolina is now 1-2 on the second of consecutive games.

Hunt opened the scoring with his first after getting Erik Haula's perfectly placed pass and burying it past Darling.

Reaves equaled his goal tally from last season when he backhanded his fourth of the season under Darling's pads to extend Vegas' lead to 2-0 early in the second period. Reaves scored a career-high seven goals during the 2016-17 season, while playing for St. Louis.

After a forecheck created a turnover in Carolina's zone, Carrier was able to punch the rebound past Darling through the five hole to give Vegas a 3-0 lead.

Carolina's closest chance at a goal came midway through the third, but Justin Williams gloved the puck in after it hit the crossbar, resulting in a no goal. Moments later, on a power play, Michael Ferland's wrist shot clanked off the goal post.

Carolina, which came in with the worst power play in the NHL, was 0 for 3 with a man advantage. The Hurricanes are now 6 for 51 this season.

Vegas also continues to struggle with its power play, as it was 0 for 4, and is now 6-for-48 this season.

NOTES: Vegas defenseman Colin Miller played in his 199th career game. ... Haula, who has a point in four of the last six games, has dished two assists in a game six times this season. ... Shea Theodore extended his point streak to three straight games. ... Carrier's and Reaves' goals gives the fourth line seven goals this season.

UP NEXT

Carolina: Visits St. Louis on Tuesday

Vegas: Visits Toronto on Tuesday

