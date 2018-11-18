Ferreira has 8 3s, 34 points, No. 21 South Florida women win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Laura Ferreira had career highs of eight 3-pointers and 34 points and No. 21 South Florida responded to the loss of star Kitija Laksa with an 87-70 victory over Oklahoma on Sunday.

Laksa, the only senior on the roster besides Ferreira, averaged 21.1 points last season and was expected to make a run at the Bulls' career scoring record but was lost for this season after ACL and meniscus tears suffered in a win over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday.

Oklahoma cut an eight-point halftime deficit to 58-56 after Madi Williams' basket to open the fourth quarter. But Rader responded with a pair of baskets, scoring six points in a 12-0 run to lead 70-56. Ferreira hit a pair of 3-pointers to cap an 11-2 run that extended the lead to 21 with 4:40 remaining. Ferreira hit two more 3-pointers in the quarter and finished 8 of 11 from distance.

Sydni Harvey scored 16 points as did Alyssa Rader, who also grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bulls (4-0).

Williams and Robertson scored 18 points each for the Sooners (2-1).