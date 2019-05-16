Fernández scores in MLS debut, Timbers tie Dynamo 1-1

Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco (10) falls back as Houston Dynamo defender Aljaz Struna attempts to steal the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Houston. Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco (10) falls back as Houston Dynamo defender Aljaz Struna attempts to steal the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Houston. Photo: Michael Wyke, AP Photo: Michael Wyke, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Fernández scores in MLS debut, Timbers tie Dynamo 1-1 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

HOUSTON (AP) — Brian Fernández scored 12 minutes after entering as a second-half substitute in his MLS debut, and the Portland Timbers tied the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Portland (3-6-2) became the second MLS team this season to get a point on the road against the Dynamo. Houston (6-2-2) has not lost to Portland in nine home games — with five ties.

Fernández, who signed the largest contract in club history last week, was left alone along the right side for a long cross from Sebastián Blanco, and calmly sent it past Joe Willis in the 77th minute.

Mauro Manotas put Houston in front in the 40th minute by heading in a corner kick for his team-leading sixth goal of the season. It was his seventh goal in seven regular-season games against Portland.