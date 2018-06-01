Fellows, Vanderbilt shut down St. John's 2-0 to start NCAAs

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Drake Fellows threw seven scoreless innings to lead Vanderbilt to a 2-0 victory over St. John's to start the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Fellows (7-4) allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out eight for Vanderbilt (32-25). Reid Schaller pitched a scoreless eighth and Chandler Day finished the shutout an inning later.

St. John's had two runners on in the eighth and a leadoff single in the ninth, but could not break through.

Philip Clarke provided the Commodores all the scoring they would need with a two-out, RBI bloop double in the first. Jayson Gonzalez hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Vanderbilt moves into a winner's bracket game Saturday. St. John's (39-16) faces an elimination game earlier in the day.

St. John's starter Sean Mooney (11-3) gave up five hits, three walks and both runs.