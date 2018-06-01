FIFA lifts ban on Guatemala ahead of 2026 World Cup vote

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has lifted its suspension of the Guatemala soccer federation, clearing the Central American country to vote in the 2026 World Cup hosting contest on June 13.

FIFA says its ruling council must ratify the decision on June 10 in Moscow.

That same FIFA Council meeting must also approve the 2026 candidates, Morocco and the joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid.

Guatemalan teams and officials were suspended since October 2016 from international soccer games and business until its statutes were aligned with FIFA's.

Its return means there could be 207 eligible voters in Moscow. The four bidding federations cannot vote.

Moroccan bid leaders have tried to pressure FIFA to remove four voting bodies which are American territories.