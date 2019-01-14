Ex-British cycling doc faces hearing over testosterone order

LONDON (AP) — The former doctor of Team Sky and British Cycling will face a medical hearing on allegations he covered up an order of testosterone which was intended to help an athlete.

Richard Freeman's actions have been at the center of a British parliamentary investigation into doping in sport and he is now accused by the General Medical Council of getting Testogel "to administer to an athlete to improve their athletic performance."

Details published by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ahead of an upcoming hearing say Freeman is accused of making "untrue statements, in that he denied making the order and advised that it had been made in error" in 2011. Freeman is said to have asked a company to provide confirmation that the Testogel order was sent in error and returned "knowing that this had not taken place."

The tribunal will examine allegations Freeman misled the U.K. Anti-Doping Agency in a 2017 interview by insisting the Testogel had not been ordered for an athlete at the Manchester velodrome where both Team Sky and British Cycling were based at the time in 2011.

The tribunal is listed as being sometime between Feb. 6 to March 5.

