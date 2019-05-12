Every takes Nelson lead midway through suspended 3rd round

DALLAS (AP) — Matt Every opened the rain-delayed third round at the Byron Nelson with an eagle, then had four birdies in a span of five holes to take the lead from Sung Kang before play was suspended because of darkness Saturday night with that lead group through nine holes.

The start of play at Trinity Forest was delayed six hours because of heavy rain overnight and into the morning.

Kang matched the course record with a 61 in the second round to take a four-stroke lead over Every into Saturday after the two also played together the first two rounds.

Every had a 6-under 30 on the front nine Saturday to get to 18 under, a stroke ahead of Kang after he was 1 under for the day. Tyler Duncan, also in the final threesome, was 3 under and was third at 15 under.

The final threesome will have 27 holes to play Sunday, when the third round will be finished before the fourth round. Only nine of 83 players finished the third round.

Nicholas Lindheim was making a run at his own 61, or better, at 9 under for the day through 15 holes. At 12 under for tournament, he was in a tie for seventh after started the day 44th.