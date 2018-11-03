Evans, Chambers lead Wyoming in snowy 24-9 win

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nico Evans rushed for 187 yards, including a 58-yard score, and Sean Chambers added 129 yards to lead Wyoming to a 24-9 win over San Jose State on a snowy Saturday afternoon.

It was the third straight game in which the running back and quarterback each rushed for over 100 yards. Wyoming's 424 yards rushing was the team's highest since a 430-yard attack Sept. 12, 2015, against Eastern Michigan.

The Cowboys' Antonio Hull broke up a fourth-down pass at the Wyoming 14 with 11:59 remaining to preserve a 17-3 lead, but Jonathan Lenard Jr. forced Evans to fumble on the Cowboys' next series, and Jesse Osuna recovered for the Spartans. Six plays later, Josh Love threw a 17-yard strike to Tre Walker in the front left corner of the end zone, but San Jose State muffed the extra point, leaving the score 17-9 with 8:48 to play.

Wyoming (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West) then marched 75 yards, keeping the ball on the ground for 13 plays until Chambers connected with Austin Fort on a 20-yard TD pass with 1:09 left.

Evans moved from 13th to sixth on Wyoming's single-season rushing list. With two games to go, the senior has 1,166 yards.

Love was 19 of 32 passing for 173 yards for San Jose State (1-8, 1-4), while Tyler Nevens rushed for 70 yards on 17 attempts.

FIELD GOAL STREAKS

Wyoming's Cooper Rothe kicked a 26-yard field goal to open the scoring but missed a 43-yarder, ending the nation's longest active FBS streak at 18, dating to last season. He is now 15 of 16 in 2018.

San Jose State's Bryce Crawford also converted a 26-yarder, his seventh straight successful attempt and 44th of his career, moving him into second place on the Spartans' career list.

NOVEMBER AT 7,220 FEET

The temperature was 32 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill of 21. The sun made a brief appearance early but light snow showers, driven by strong wind, swirled most of the afternoon. Meanwhile, 1,152 miles to the west, it was 80 degrees in San Jose.

THE TAKEAWAY

San Jose State: The Spartans were hoping to build off last week's 506-yard effort in a 50-37 win over UNLV, their first victory of the season, but the Cowboys' defense stifled the visitors' attack. San Jose State had only 39 yards and two first downs in the first half, and didn't cross midfield until the third quarter. The Spartans finished with 244 yards.

Wyoming: The Cowboys remained in the hunt for bowl eligibility with their second straight conference win. With Chambers at the helm, the Wyoming offense continues to improve, piling up a season-high 475 yards, and the defense made key stops down the stretch.

UP NEXT

San Jose State: The Spartans visit Utah State next Saturday. The Aggies have won seven straight in the series, including a 61-10 beat down last year.

Wyoming: The Cowboys will take their second bye week before hosting Air Force on Nov. 17. Wyoming has won the last two meetings and four of the last five against the Falcons.