Eovaldi set to make first start in almost 2 years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nate Eovaldi is scheduled to make his first major league start since having a second Tommy John surgery when the Rays face Oakland on Tuesday night.

Eovaldi last appeared in the majors on Aug. 10, 2016 while with the New York Yankees. He underwent a ligament replacement surgery nine days later.

"It definitely feels like it's been forever," Eovaldi said Friday. "I feel great physically."

Eovaldi is looking to become 12th pitcher to start a major league game after having two Tommy John operations. The 28-year old had his return pushed back from the first week this season after feeling discomfort following his final spring training start and then had surgery to remove loose bodies in the elbow.

"A long time coming for Nate," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Eovaldi has a career record of 38-46. His best season came with the Yankees in 2015 when he went 14-3.