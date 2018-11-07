Elon edges Manhattan 62-56 in opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Seibring finished with 17 points and eight rebounds and Elon pulled away late to beat Manhattan 62-56 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Dainan Swoope added 14 points for the Phoenix, while Steven Santa Ana scored 12. Elon shot 47 percent (21 of 45) from the floor and sank 8 of 22 from 3-point range.

Thomas Capuano and Nehemiah Mack both finished with 10 points to pace the Jaspers. Manhattan struggled to find the range, making just 21 of 65 shots (32 percent). The Jaspers connected on 9 of 29 from distance.

Elon had a comfortable 32-21 lead at halftime, but the Jaspers chipped away at the deficit and twice pulled within three points on back-to-back baskets by Capuano — the last time with 3:14 left to play. Santa Ana's layup pushed the Phoenix lead back to five and they held on from there.