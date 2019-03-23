Edwards retains WBC flyweight belt with unanimous win

Charlie Edwards, left, fights against Angel Moreno in their World Boxing Council World Flyweight Title bout at the Copper Box Arena, London. (Paul Harding/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Charlie Edwards retained his WBC flyweight title by beating former sparring partner Angel Moreno by unanimous decision at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

Edwards' first defense of the belt he won from Cristofer Rosales three months ago was easier than expected in his home ring. Edwards outclassed his Spanish challenger to win all 12 rounds from all three judges.

Edwards (15-1) knocked down Moreno (19-3-2) in the eighth round and kept up his workrate, but couldn't get the knockout he wanted.

