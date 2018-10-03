Oiler's coach Todd McLellan looks up during a hockey test match between Koelner Haie (Cologne Sharks) and the Edmonton Oilers in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.

Photo: Michael Probst, AP