https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Earthquakes-and-FC-Dallas-play-to-scoreless-draw-13801012.php
Earthquakes and FC Dallas play to scoreless draw
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Daniel Vega had four saves for his second shutout of the season and the San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas played to a scoreless draw Saturday.
The Earthquakes (2-5-2) had 59.3% of possession, an 8-1 advantage in corners and a 13-11 edge in shots.
Jesse Gonzalez had two saves for FC Dallas (5-2-2) for his second shutout of the season.
View Comments