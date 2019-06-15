Eaglecrest Ski Area eyes plan for new summer activities

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau's Eaglecrest Ski Area wants to expand its summer offerings to capitalize on the big crowds that visit the capital city on cruise ships.

The Juneau Empire reports Eaglecrest representatives presented the idea Monday to a Juneau Assembly committee, whose members were open to the concept.

Ski Area General Manager Dave Scanlan says the desired additions would include a rope-suspended aerial obstacle course, a gravity assisted mountain roller coaster, an expanded zip line and additional mountain bike trails.

The matter did not need Assembly action. Scanlan says he wanted to be transparent about a potentially large development.

He says he hopes to return with a more definite plan in the fall.

In the meantime, he wants to gauge the public's reception to the idea.