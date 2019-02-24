Durr leads No. 4 Louisville past Boston College 87-51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Asia Durr scored 23 points to lead No. 4 Louisville to an 87-51 victory over Boston College on Sunday.

After the Eagles scored almost immediately off the tip, Louisville went on a 12-1 run and never looked back. Louisville increased the lead to 39-17 in the second quarter, but Boston College had a chance to trim their deficit to 11 points before halftime. However, steals by Durr and Jazmine Jones in the final nine seconds led to four points and a 45-27 lead for the Cardinals (25-2, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Durr hit 6-of-11 shots and 10-of-13 free throws in notching her 15th 20-point game of the season. Kylee Shook came off the bench to add 14 on 6-of-7 shooting.

Sydney Lowrey's 12 points led the Eagles (14-14, 3-12), who shot just 41.5 percent. The Eagles also committed 24 turnovers, their fourth straight game with at least 20 miscues.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles will be happy to tear February off the calendar. They lost all seven games in the month and gave up an average of 91.1 points. The league's worst defensive team, both scoring and shooting-wise, allowed Louisville to shoot 51.7 percent. That's the first time the Cardinals have topped 50 percent in a month.

Louisville: The Cardinals reclaimed a piece of the ACC lead with the victory. However, Notre Dame holds the tiebreaker over Louisville for the top seed in the conference tournament based on the Fighting Irish's 82-68 home win in their only regular-season matchup on Jan. 10. Both teams have two games remaining before the regular season ends.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles are off during the week and will resume play on Sunday when they host No. 18 Syracuse on the final day of the ACC regular season.

Louisville: The Cardinals host No. 9 North Carolina State on Thursday night in their regular-season home finale.