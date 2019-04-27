Durant scores 38 points in half, 1 shy of NBA playoff record

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Friday, April 26, 2019, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Durant has scored 38 points in the first half of Game 6, tied for the second-most points in a half in a playoff game.

Durant was 12 of 17 from the floor, made all 10 of his free throws and sank four 3-pointers Friday night to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 72-53 advantage over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant tied Charles Barkley of Phoenix, who scored 38 against Golden State on May 4, 1994, in a first-round series.

The record of 39 points was set by Golden State's Eric Floyd against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 10, 1987, in a second-round series.

Golden State can close out the series with a road victory at Staples Center.

